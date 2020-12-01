Mohave County elections officials remain concerned almost a month after an unknown person may have attempted to access a voter database during the general election.
Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and other officials addressed their concerns, and reassured county residents during last week’s official canvass of the election. Although the incident initially raised alarm, it had no impact upon the election itself, he said.
According to Mohave County Assistant Elections Director Steve Harris, the incident occurred on election night at a voting center in Bullhead City.
According to Harris, a ballot inspector was speaking to a voter at the location when a poll observer requested his attention.
“It happened while the inspector was distracted,” Harris said this week. “He went to speak to the observer, and less than a minute later, he saw the voter on his computer. He told the voter that he couldn’t sit there, and told him to go someplace else.”
The voter, who has not yet been identified, complied with the inspector’s instructions. County elections officials were informed immediately of the incident, Harris said.
“I don’t know if he was from here,” Harris said. “In some cities they’ll allow voters to use a computer to check themselves in. He may have thought that’s what it was when he sat down.”
According to Harris, the incident was of immediate concern to county officials. But the computer itself was not connected to the Internet, and the data it contained could not be altered by users. Harris says the computer, which acted as a voter database, was used only to record the names of those who voted in Mohave County, in order to prevent residents from voting more than once.
“It was a very unusual incident,” Harris said. “We’re satisfied that nothing occurred.”
According to Harris, no similar incidents occurred at any other voting center during the election.
