What a prosecutor called a “very lenient” punishment was imposed Thursday for a man who reportedly coerced a 13-year-old girl to run away from a group home before forcing her to consume drugs and have sex with him at his home in Golden Valley.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout said the 7-year prison sentence ordered for Jason Vogt, 42, achieves conviction and incarceration without putting the victim through further trauma in a jury trial setting. Claerhout said the teen will be scarred forever, but is starting to do better with the help of counseling and her emotional support canine that yelped once during the hearing.
“The victim went through a lot for a 13-year-old,” Claerhout said, telling Judge Billy Sipe she wants to move on with her life.
Sipe said he would have preferred a trial resolution but that he understands why attorneys reached a compromise plea agreement, convicting the defendant of sexual assault. Sipe accepted the plea deal that capped any prison sentence at 7 years.
Judge Sipe said reports and records reflect that the girl feared Vogt, agreeing to step away from a group home in Phoenix after the defendant indicated he had a gun, a scope and the ability to harm one of her family members if she didn’t.
Claerhout said the victim and Vogt returned to his Golden Valley residence on N. Bonita Rd. where he injected her with drugs and had sex with her without her consent on multiple occasions over an 11-day period in Nov., 2021.
Vogt declined when offered opportunity to comment by the Court.
Judge Sipe ordered that he comply with lifelong sex offender registration requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.