What a prosecutor called a “very lenient” punishment was imposed Thursday for a man who reportedly coerced a 13-year-old girl to run away from a group home before forcing her to consume drugs and have sex with him at his home in Golden Valley.

Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout said the 7-year prison sentence ordered for Jason Vogt, 42, achieves conviction and incarceration without putting the victim through further trauma in a jury trial setting. Claerhout said the teen will be scarred forever, but is starting to do better with the help of counseling and her emotional support canine that yelped once during the hearing.

