A Lake Havasu City man was sentenced this week in Mohave Superior Court in connection to the armed robbery of a Desert Hills business that took place in September.
Matthew B. McWhirter, 39, was sentenced to three years in prison, with 104 days’ credit for time served, after his conviction Monday on charges of aggravated assault.
The aggravated assault conviction came after McWhirter signed a plea agreement in April with Mohave County prosecutors. Under the deal, McWhirter’s original charge of armed robbery would be dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to aggravated assault.
The crime occurred Sept. 28, at an adult store on the 3500 block of London Bridge Road. According to investigators, video surveillance footage from the store showed a man entering the location with a bandana over his face, and pointing a “distinctive” shotgun in the direction of the store’s clerk. The suspect, later identified as McWhirter, demanded money from the store’s cash register before fleeing the scene.
Investigators came to suspect McWhirter’s involvement in the case, and served a search warrant at McWhirter’s home in January. There, detectives found a shotgun similar to that used during the robbery, as well as a bandana, clothing and shoes that appeared similar to those worn by the robbery suspect.
According to statements Monday by Mohave Superior Judge Douglas Camacho, McWhirter may have been acting under the influence of methamphetamine when the alleged robbery occurred, but it was a determination that bore no weight upon McWhirter’s sentencing.
Mitigating factors in Camacho’s ruling included McWhirter’s support from family and his community. Aggravating factors in the case included the motive of financial gain and the use of a weapon in the offense.
McWhirter has also been ordered to pay $310 in restitution.
