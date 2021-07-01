A Lake Havasu City man was sentenced Thursday in Mohave Superior Court under a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Daniel P. Weidner, 36, is expected to serve 24 years in prison on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor younger than 15, and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor younger than 15. Upon his release from prison, Weidner will remain under probation as a convicted sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Weidner was a maintenance worker at Calvary Christian Academy in Havasu, and was commonly known as “Mr. Dude” to children and caretakers at the facility.
He was arraigned in November on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police allegedly learned that images depicting child pornography were downloaded at Weidner’s home address. According to the police report, those images were found on several electronic devices in Weidner’s home.
Weidner received maximum sentence for sexual exploitation of a minor younger than 15 on Thursday. According to Deputy Mohave County prosecutor Jacob Cote, it was a sentence justified if only by one aggravating factor.
“One of the victims was identifiable,” Cote said Thursday afternoon. “That’s usually not the case. But it was a family member of (Weidner’s). She spoke at his sentencing hearing … she was 14 at the time the images were taken.”
According to initial statements by police, Weidner was accused only of possessing child pornography, but not distributing such material online.
According to Calvary church officials last year, Weidner worked around children at the facility, but was never alone or unsupervised while near them.
As of Thursday, Weidner remained in custody at Mohave County Jail, where he will await transportation to an Arizona correctional facility to begin his sentence.
