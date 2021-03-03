A Lake Havasu City man was sentenced to unsupervised probation and a $600 fine last month after allegedly assaulting a victim with pepper spray.
According to police, 28-year-old Dylan K. McNamara was heckling people in reference to their face masks on Jan. 31, outside of a North McCulloch Boulevard business. McNamara’s alleged behavior led to a confrontation with customer at the location. During that confrontation, police say McNamara sprayed a can of mace in the victim’s eyes.
Police say McNamara left the scene afterward. Responding officers took statements from multiple witnesses at the scene as other officers searched for McNamara, who was ultimately located at a Lake Havasu Avenue location.
McNamara was arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct. On Feb. 12, McNamara pleaded guilty to the assault, and prosecutors dismissed the disorderly conduct charge against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.