Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert challenged the defense theory of the case as he imposed sentence Thursday for criminal abuse of an infant. Arthur Martinez, 24, previously entered a plea agreement convicting him of two counts of child abuse.
Deputy Mohave County attorney James Schoppmann said the defendant was dating the victim’s mother and began babysitting the infant after they moved in with him sometime last year. The prosecutor told the court that bruises began appearing after the defendant started watching the baby boy last summer.
One abuse conviction involves injuries inflicted last Aug. when the baby was five months old and the other for injuries sustained two months later. Schoppmann said injuries included bruising in various stages of healing about the victim’s head, face and other areas, as well as burns to a foot.
Defense attorney Jaiyme Ashley did not dispute the injuries occurred, but was adamant that her client was not conceding that he inflicted them, given that his mother and others also cared for the boy. She said Martinez accepted the convictions for failing to seek medical attention or report the injuries that were noted during a period of time he sometimes watched the baby.
“It wasn’t that he was admitting that he caused the injuries,” Ashley said. “He was negligent in not reporting to somebody else to do something more...He is remorseful for not taking further steps for this child.”
“I’m sorry for not reporting the incidents that led me to this consequence,” Martinez said.
The victim’s step grandmother did not accept the avowals and she blamed Martinez for the victim losing two teeth and suffering other abuse.
“This child was severely injured,” the grandmother said. ``He’s been burned. He’s been beaten. He’s malnourished.”
The defendant’s great-grandmother also blamed Martinez, as did Judge Lambert, who read extensive portions of the pre-sentence report into the record.
“All of this points back at the defendant,” Lambert said noting the absurdity of suggestion that the baby knocked out its teeth with toys.
“I’ve never seen a child beat themselves to the point they knocked two teeth out,” Lambert said. The judge noted that local dentist JR DiCarlo determined that the infant ``suffered grave pain when the teeth were removed by an unknown object,”
The judge said the abuse of the baby is heartbreaking and his injuries horrific.
“Old bruises on top of new bruises, on top of burns,” he said.
Lambert ordered maximum punishment under terms of the plea deal, 365 days jail. Martinez was also directed to perform 200 hours of community work service while serving probation for seven years once released from custody.
