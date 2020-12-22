A man who was shot during a confrontation with Lake Havasu City Police officers was released Thursday on two bonds of $5,000 each.
Jon S. Douglas, 29, of Lake Havasu City, was released from hospital care last week and transported to Mohave County Jail after he was injured earlier this month in an alleged struggle with officers. According to Anita Mortensen, a public information specialist for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas spent two days in the county’s custody before his bond was paid.
Douglas was initially wanted on multiple felony arrest warrants on Dec. 10, when he was allegedly recognized by officers at the Kiowa Boulevard shopping center. Officers attempted to arrest Douglas at the shopping center’s Hobby Lobby location, and police say a struggle ensued. Douglas was struck by a single gunshot during the incident, and transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.
Douglas was unarmed during the confrontation, according to police. Two Lake Havasu City Police officers were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting incident, which is a standard practice by the department when a shooting by a law enforcement officer takes place.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Douglas was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of reckless driving, unlawful flight from law enforcement and failure to obey an officer. Records indicate Douglas failed to appear in a related hearing Aug. 26, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by Lake Havasu City Justice Court.
Earlier this year, Douglas was serving a term of probation issued by Maricopa County Superior Court, after a 2019 felony conviction on charges of possession of narcotic drugs.
According to Mortenson, no new criminal charges have been filed against Douglas as of Tuesday morning. The shooting incident remained under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as of this week.
