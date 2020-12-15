A suspect shot during a police confrontation last week is responding well to medical care, according to Mohave County investigators.
Jon S. Douglas, 29, of Lake Havasu City, was injured while allegedly struggling with a police officer who attempted to take him into custody Thursday at Havasu’s Hobby Lobby location. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was tasked with investigating the shooting, and detectives were still conducting interviews as of Tuesday evening.
According to investigators, Douglas was unarmed when he was confronted by Lake Havasu City Police officers Thursday evening. Douglas was allegedly wanted on multiple felony warrants when officers recognized him at the 1700 Kiowa Blvd. shopping center, and officers attempted to take him into custody at the scene.
Police say Douglas struggled with one of the officers, and the officer struck Douglas with a single gunshot. He was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center immediately afterward, in critical condition.
Two Lake Havasu City Police officers were placed on paid administrative leave following Thursday’s shooting. The use of an outside police agency such as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is common practice for the Lake Havasu City Police Department in order to avoid possible conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such while investigating the use of force by officers.
