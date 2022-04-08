A Kingman resident was shot early Friday morning in Kingman, and Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating the incident.
According to county officials, deputies were called at 1:11 a.m. to the 2800 block of Leroy Avenue in Kingman after receiving reports of gunshots. According to the report, one reporting party said they heard a man and woman screaming, and a witness said someone had been shot.
Deputies arrived at the scene, where they found a single vehicle parked at the location. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Kevin L. Dennis, was found in the vehicle’s driver’s seat.
Investigation in the case remains ongoing, and an official cause of death will be determined by autopsy at the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Friday that additional details in the case will be made public as they become available.
As of Friday evening, no arrests have been reported in the case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
