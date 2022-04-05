A tense scene unfolded late Monday night on Mockingbird Drive, where police surrounded the home of an allegedly armed man who issued threatening statements to neighbors, and promised to engage law enforcement officers if provoked. That man, identified as Jason Boon, 48, is now in custody after an exchange of gunfire with Lake Havasu City Police officers.
According to a news release, Boon was reported by neighbors for allegedly firing a gun multiple times inside his home. The neighbors told police he had made suicidal threats. When officers arrived, Boon came out of the house and fired a gun in their direction. Two of the officers returned fire. No officers were injured.
The Bullhead City Police Department is investigating the shooting.
At about 9 p.m., homeowners stood in the dark, watching from a distance as officers attempted to speak with the homeowner through a megaphone. Neighbors say they were advised by officers to remain where they were asked to turn off their vehicles’ headlights to ensure their own safety, as well as that of law enforcement. Others were not permitted to return to their homes at all, until the standoff ended.
Neighbors attempted to turn other vehicles away as well, while the confrontation was underway.
The standoff lasted until nearly 2 a.m., when Boon came out of the house unarmed. According to police, Boon barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out during the six-hour standoff. Tear gas was deployed multiple times.
Boon was treated for a bullet graze to his arm.
Faye Pope, who lives within 50 yards of the scene, said officers warned her and other neighbors to take safety precautions prior to the standoff.
“Officers told us to get in our back bedroom, down on the floor, and to stay there,” Pope said. “Our granddaughter heard all of it. We heard he was shot, and the man across the street now has two bullet holes in his house.”
According to Pope, officers may have responded to the neighborhood as many as three times prior to the standoff. At the suspect’s home, bed sheets had been spray painted to create signage, indicating that Boon was prepared to die in his exchange with responding officers.
“He never bothered anybody,” Pope said of the suspect. “The police put gas bombs in his house and now he’s in custody. That’s all I know.”
Police say the suspect discharged a weapon inside his home, and officers returned fire. The suspect suffered minor injuries in the exchange. With the suspect barricaded inside, police crisis negotiators attempted to secure his surrender.
As of Monday morning, Boon’s garage and front door appeared to have been destroyed through forced entry by officers.
Boon was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment, and booked into the Lake Havasu City Jail pending an initial court appearance.
As of Tuesday, the incident remained under investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department. As a matter of practice, the Lake Havasu City Police Department routinely delegates investigation of any shooting by law enforcement to an outside law enforcement agency.
According to Bullhead City Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt, detectives were still at the scene of the incident Tuesday.
Boon appeared to be in custody at Mohave County Jail in Kingman without bond as of Tuesday evening. According to jail records, Boon has been charged with one count of failure to comply with a court order, but additional charges may be pending as investigation in the case continues.
