A woman suspected of stabbing a man in Desert Hills on Friday night has not been found by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 8:24 p.m. Friday night, deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Jennie Lane about a reported stabbing, according to spokeswoman Anita Mortensen.
The male victim told deputies he had been walking on London Bridge Road when a woman, possibly known to the victim, stabbed him in the stomach with a small sharp object and then fled the scene on foot.
The man was treated by medical personnel on scene and released, Mortensen said.
Deputies attempted to locate the female suspect and make contact with her by telephone, but have so far been unsuccessful.
“We don’t believe this was a random act, however we have still not been able to make contact with the female to confirm her involvement,” she said.
A description of the woman was not provided by Mortensen. The investigation is ongoing.
