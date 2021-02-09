A man who allegedly brandished a sword at his nephew will appear in Lake Havasu City Justice Court next month on charges of disorderly conduct.
Police say Lake Havasu City resident Gregory A. Whitaker used the sword during an argument with his nephew in an October incident.
According to alleged witness statements, Whitaker was working with the victim at his home on Oct. 27, prior to the incident. The next morning, Whitaker struck the other man in his face.
Whitaker allegedly accused his nephew of stealing from him, and told him to leave his home. During the confrontation, Whitaker retrieved a sword and continued to shout for his nephew to leave.
The victim left Whitaker’s residence and contacted police. According to the report, the victim suffered multiple minor injuries during the confrontation.
Officers attempted to contact Whitaker at his residence in October, but were unsuccessful until Feb. 1.
Investigators spoke with Whitaker at his home, and Whitaker denied that a physical altercation had taken place. He allegedly told officers he owned a large sword, but never pointed it at or threatened the victim with it on Oct. 27.
Whitaker was cited and released on charges of disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear March 1 in Lake Havasu City Justice Court.
