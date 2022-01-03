A U.S. Marine will be sentenced in a 2020 drunk-driving accident that caused more than $250,000 in damage to Lake Havasu City’s most famous landmark.
Adam J. Carpenter, 26, is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing in the case, after pleading guilty to charges of felony destruction of property and one count of misdemeanor DUI. Under the plea agreement, Carpenter will receive a sentence of supervised probation, with a possible jail sentence at the court’s discretion. He will also be required to pay restitution to Lake Havasu City and Southwest Risk Insurance for damages incurred.
With those damages totaling $254,035, restitution may be difficult for Carpenter. According to court records, Carpenter’s car insurance policy, under USAA, would cover a maximum of $50,000 in damages.
Court records show that Carpenter was subjected to military discipline within three weeks of his arrest in Havasu. Former USMC Cpl. Carpenter was demoted to the rank of Lance Corporal by order of his commanding officer on July 27, 2020, resulting in a reduction in Carpenter’s pay and loss of privileges. Carpenter was additionally required to forfeit $2,300 of his pay, and was confined to his quarters for 45 days at Twenty-Nine Palms Air-Ground Combat Center.
In December 2020, Carpenter additionally received an administrative separation from the Marine Corps. Under administrative separation, Carpenter was removed from active service, and remains in the Marine Corps Reserve.
Marine disciplinary records show that Carpenter’s character of service remained honorable as of last year. He has received the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal during his time of service.
How it started
The case began July 3, 2020, while Carpenter was visiting Havasu for the July 4 holiday weekend. According to police, Carpenter left a restaurant on The Island while intoxicated, and allegedly sideswiped at least one other driver while crossing the London Bridge. Carpenter’s pickup truck left the roadway after the initial accident, and crashed through several sections of the bridge’s granite railing. When responding officers arrived at the scene, the front end of Carpenter’s vehicle was partially suspended over the bridge’s edge.
According to police, Carpenter was unable to complete field sobriety testing at the location, and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. Investigators say Carpenter’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
Argument for
leniency
According to attorney Virginia Crews, of Kingman-based Shawn Hamp Law Offices, Carpenter has expressed remorse for the offense, and is prepared to take responsibility for his alleged actions. But Crews says the punishment must fit the crime.
“The restitution is not reflective of the damage caused (to the bridge), but more attributable to the fact that Carpenter damaged the historic London Bridge in Lake Havasu, and the inherent expense of that restoration,” Crews said in a sentencing memorandum filed in Mohave Superior Court last week.
According to Crews, Carpenter is seeking a sentence of probation with no further jail time, in the hope of avoiding possible interruptions to his employment and stability as he works toward repaying what may be a very large amount of restitution. In her sentencing memorandum, Crews requested that the fine for felony destruction of property be waived, with the court imposing a fine for the charge of DUI instead. Under Arizona statute, that fine would be a minimum of $1,250.
Crews has asked the court to consider military discipline already imposed on Carpenter for the offense while determining his sentence.
“Carpenter understands that his actions were unacceptable and is remorseful for his poor decision making,” Crews said. “He is taking full responsibility for that.”
The defendant has no prior felony record, according to Crews, and she does not believe that he likely to commit any future criminal offense.
Carpenter is scheduled to appear before Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe for judgment and sentencing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.