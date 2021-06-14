The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in the alleged theft of a wallet and fraudulent use of a credit card.
According to police, the theft occurred March 28, while the victim was shopping at a Kingman location. The suspect allegedly used the victim’s credit cards at locations in Kingman and Bullhead City.
Police say the suspect, identified as a thin white male, was seen driving a silver Ford pickup truck.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department at 928-753-2191, or to call anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.
