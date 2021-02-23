A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly failed to appear for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court on charges of sexual conduct with a minor.
Lake Havasu City Police detectives began their investigation into 28-year-old Edward J. Decker in August 2019, after receiving reports of an incident allegedly involving a victim of 12 years or younger. Mohave County prosecutors filed formal charges against Decker in January 2020. Police say Decker failed to appear for his arraignment in the case, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to police, the warrant was served at Decker’s home on Saturday, and he was taken into custody. Decker made an initial court appearance on Sunday, police said, and was transferred to Mohave County Jail on $75,000 bond.
An incident report relating to the charges of sexual conduct with a minor has not been released as of Monday.
