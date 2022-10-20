Hunter A. McGuire

Hunter A. McGuire

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking a man on multiple counts of murder this week, the most recent of which allegedly took place Tuesday in Golden Valley.

Hunter A. McGuire, 26, is considered to be armed and dangerous, and law enforcement officials this week advised that he should not be approached if encountered by Mohave County residents. As of Thursday, McGuire was believed to be driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona license plate K8A1B2A. He is known to frequent Las Vegas and the city of Kingman.

