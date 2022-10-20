The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are seeking a man on multiple counts of murder this week, the most recent of which allegedly took place Tuesday in Golden Valley.
Hunter A. McGuire, 26, is considered to be armed and dangerous, and law enforcement officials this week advised that he should not be approached if encountered by Mohave County residents. As of Thursday, McGuire was believed to be driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona license plate K8A1B2A. He is known to frequent Las Vegas and the city of Kingman.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, McGuire is the suspect in a Golden Valley homicide that may have taken place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
He is also wanted on charges related to an Oct. 17 shooting death in Las Vegas. During that incident, McGuire allegedly became involved in a dispute with a female homeowner, while temporarily living with her. During that confrontation, police say McGuire produced a firearm and shot the victim.
Anyone with information as to McGuire’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, call toll free at 1-800-522-4312, or dial 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.