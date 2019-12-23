Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a McCulloch Boulevard grocery store Dec. 15 after receiving reports of a disturbance.
According to alleged witnesses, 63-year-old Thomas L. Jefferson had been outside by a set of benches in front of the businesses all morning, and appeared to have been under the influence of methamphetamine while allegedly bothering customers.
Officers allegedly found Jefferson with a broken methamphetamine pipe in one of his pockets, and a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in another of his pockets. Jefferson was also found to be in possession of a container of suspected marijuana residue and a pipe containing similar residue.
Jefferson was arrested on felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
