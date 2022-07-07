A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for an aggravated DUI, when police pulled him over after getting calls about suspicious activity in the area.
According to the police report on Saturday at 10:04 p.m., Havasu officers received a call about suspicious activity around Palo Verde Boulevard. Police say they located the vehicle involved and pulled them over in the 1700 block of Kiowa Avenue.
According to police they made contact with the driver who was identified as Marty Atkinson. According to the report, Atkinson told police he had started drinking at 10 a.m. that morning and he thinks he had 10 beers. The report also says that Atkinson told officers his license was suspended and that officers could see open beer bottles in his vehicle. Police say they had Atkinson perform field sobriety tests and that he struggled to complete them.
The report says that Atkinson was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail, where he was given a breath test that showed Atkinson’s blood alcohol content at .291. Atkinson’s was booked for a felony aggravated DUI charge and a misdemeanor open container in vehicle charge.
