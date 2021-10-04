The war for one man’s independence may come to an end next month, as attorneys negotiate a plea agreement in a DUI incident that occurred last Fourth of July weekend.
Adam N. Carpenter, 24, is a U.S. Marine accused of damaging the former property of Great Britain – almost 250 years too late. Now he’s scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a hearing on Nov. 15, where he may have opportunity to avoid a felony conviction.
On July 3, 2020, Carpenter allegedly sideswiped multiple vehicles while driving his pick-up truck over the London Bridge. During the incident, Carpenter’s vehicle left the roadway and allegedly crashed through three sections of the bridge’s granite railing. According to police, responding officers arrived to find the front end of his vehicle hanging above the Bridgewater Channel – and Carpenter heavily intoxicated at the scene.
Police say Carpenter was unable to complete field sobriety testing when requested by officers, and he was taken into custody. According to the police report, Carpenter’s blood-alcohol concentration was found to be about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
According to statements last year by Lake Havasu City officials, the accident caused more than $200,000 in damage to the London Bridge.
According to police, Carpenter did not seem to understand the historical significance of the structure when questioned by officers, or its importance to Havasu. Officers briefly explained the bridge’s history to Carpenter after his arrest. According to the police report, Carpenter replied with a derogatory remark toward the people of Great Britain.
Carpenter was initially charged with felony counts of criminal damage to property and DUI. Attorneys for his defense requested a change-of-plea hearing in the case on Sept. 30.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe has ordered that the Mohave County Probation Department prepare a written pre-sentence investigation and report, to be submitted to the court two days before Carpenter’s Nov. 15 hearing.
That report will require Carpenter’s cooperation in interviews by the department, through which the court will ultimately determine any criminological factors that may otherwise impact the court’s decision in whether the plea will be accepted by the court, or what Carpenter’s sentence may be if he signs a plea agreement.
