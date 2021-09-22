A man accused of causing more than $200,000 in damage to the London Bridge during a drunk driving incident is expected to appear in court, two weeks prior to the famous landmark’s 50th anniversary in Lake Havasu City.
Adam N. Carpenter, 24, was arraigned earlier this year on felony charges of destruction of property after he allegedly crashed into the edge of the London Bridge, requiring weeks of repairs and considerable expense by the city. Carpenter is now expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference in his case on Sept. 28.
Carpenter was a U.S. Marine stationed at Twenty-Nine Palms, California, when he came to Havasu for last year’s Fourth of July weekend. According to police, Carpenter consumed alcohol at a bar on the Island before driving from the location in his pickup truck. Police say Carpenter may have sideswiped two vehicles while driving, before veering off of the roadway and crashing into the railing of the bridge.
When responding officers arrived, police say the front end of his vehicle was suspended over the edge of the bridge, 40 feet above the Bridgewater Channel. Officers described Carpenter as being visibly intoxicated at the scene, and police say he was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests prior to his arrest.
According to police, Carpenter’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
When questioned by investigators in the case, Carpenter did not seem to understand the historical significance of the structure, which was constructed over the Thames River in London, England in 1831 - or its significance to Havasu after the structure was purchased in an auction by city founder Robert P. McCulloch and rebuilt in Havasu 140 years later.
Officers briefly explained the Bridge’s history to Carpenter on the evening of his arrest. According to the police report, Carpenter expressed surprise before - allegedly inebriated - making a derogatory remark toward the people of Great Britain.
On October 10, Lake Havasu City residents are expected to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bridge’s construction over the Bridgewater Channel. A parade has been planned for the event, as well as a black tie dinner to raise funding for local charities.
According to statements earlier this year by Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to be present at next month’s celebration.
If Carpenter is convicted on felony charges of destruction of property, prosecutors have said that he could be held responsible for the full $235,000 expense in repairing the bridge last year.
