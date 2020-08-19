A man was injured after allegedly exchanging gunfire with law enforcement during a standoff that lasted about three and a half hours on Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Tom Gray with the Lake Havasu City Police Department said the extent of the man’s injuries is unclear, but medical personnel were on the scene to provide aid when he was taken into custody around 4 p.m. Both the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams were on scene at the home on the 3000 block of Pocahontas Drive, but Gray said an LHCPD officer is believed to have fired the shot that struck the suspect.
Gray said the shooting will be investigated by an outside agency as part of the department’s normal protocol when a shooting occurs.
The man, who was identified only as a white male, allegedly pulled a firearm on a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy who was at the residence attempting to make contact with the individual. The deputy then backed away from the residence, both the city and county SWAT teams were called in, and the neighborhood was closed to traffic.
Gray said officers managed to make “limited contact” with the man after he had been barricaded inside the residence for a couple hours.
“He made some irrational statements about wanting to harm the president,” Gray said. “Our SWAT team had moved up to try to negotiate with him and he went out the rear door and fired multiple rounds at our officers. Then he came out the front door and fired multiple rounds at our officers. Our SWAT team did return fire (when he fired out the front.)”
The man returned inside after the gunfire exchange. Gray said officers were later able to get a visual on the man lying near a gun. He said they were able to make entry and secure the subject without any additional shots fired.
Gray said he did not have any information about the reason for the deputy’s original visit to the residence. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office referred all questions about the incident to Gray.
