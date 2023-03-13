Man who shot boyfriend to death while on meth is guilty of manslaughter

A Kingman man who shot and killed his boyfriend nearly three years ago faces mandatory prison following conviction at trial. A Mohave County Superior Court jury declined a second-degree murder charge Friday, but found Christopher Kacos, 36, guilty of manslaughter.
Flagstaff attorney David Bednar argued that Kacos acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Christopher Young, 30, in April, 2020. Bednar told the jury that Young was amped up on methamphetamine when he assaulted a neighbor before he advanced upon Kacos a couple of hours later at the defendant’s property in the 900 block of John Norman Ln.
