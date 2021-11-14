A New York resident allegedly responsible for more than $200,000 in damage to the London Bridge is expected to return to Mohave County next week, where he could plead guilty to related charges.
Adam J. Carpenter, of Boonville, is scheduled to appear in person Monday in Mohave Superior Court for a change-of-plea hearing in his case. Carpenter was charged last July on felony counts of criminal damage to property and DUI, after he allegedly crashed into the side of the bridge while driving intoxicated in Lake Havasu City.
The incident took place July 3, as Carpenter was allegedly leaving a restaurant on The Island. Carpenter was allegedly driving his pickup over the London Bridge when he allegedly sideswiped at least one other driver, before crashing through three sections of the bridge’s granite railing.
Responding officers allegedly arrived to find the front end of Carpenter’s vehicle hanging above the Bridgewater Channel, and Carpenter allegedly appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the scene.
Carpenter was allegedly unable to complete field sobriety testing when requested by officers, and he was taken into custody. According to the police report, Carpenter’s blood-alcohol concentration was found to be about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
Police say Carpenter did not seem to understand the historical significance of the London Bridge in Havasu. When officers explained the bridge’s history to Carpenter, the police report says Carpenter replied with a derogatory remark toward the people of Great Britain.
In advance of Carpenter’s possible plea, defense attorneys have asked for a separate judgment and sentencing hearing to be scheduled in his case, on Dec. 28.
That was no felony offense. Overreaction on the prosecution side.
