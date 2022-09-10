The death of a high school senior on Lake Havasu last week left her family devastated, and the man who attempted to save her is raising money to pay for her funeral expenses.
The family of Michelle Perez told Phoenix-based ABC15 that the 17-year-old was full of life and had a passion for helping others. She wanted to be a lawyer and help her community, said her mom, Marisol Vera.
Perez was killed last Sunday when a sudden windstorm created 6-foot waves on the lake, sending holiday revelers scrambling for safety. Perez’s family was celebrating Labor Day weekend when the dust and wind came upon them, flipping their pontoon boat and trapping Perez underneath.
A passerby, Daniel Murietta, told the news station it was “45 minutes of hell” as the family and others desperately attempted to flip the boat back over.
“We heard them yelling and they said they’re missing one person,” he said. “They don’t know where she is.” Murietta said he and others on his boat threw their life jackets to the stranded family, then Murietta jumped in, swimming under the boat.
Law enforcement eventually arrived and helped them flip the boat over. Javier Romero, who was in the boat with Murietta, swam under the boat and pulled Perez out.
Vera credits Murietta and his family for stopping to help.
“That family was our angels because nobody stopped. Nobody wanted to stop and help us,” she told the TV news station
Meanwhile, Murietta has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for Perez’s funeral expenses. As of Saturday night, the fundraiser had reached $9,312. It has a goal of $20,000.
