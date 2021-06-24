The Lake Havasu Police department was called to a motel on the 2100 block of Birch Street after multiple witnesses saw a male suspect running on the second floor screaming while holding his nine year old.
According to the report on May 8 at 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the motel for disorderly conduct in process. Police say upon their arrival they saw a male climbing into a motel window and multiple individuals yelling for the officersto hurry up. The officer went to the second floor where he made contact with the suspect who verbally identified himself as Devonaoux Chavez.
According to the report when Chavez spoke with the police he made numerous paranoid statements that someone was going to shoot him and that he was being followed. Police also say that Chavez told them he had been using methamphetamine every day for the past year and half including that earlier day.
Chavez told police that he had methamphetamine inside the motel room and consented for officers to retrieve it. Officers found a blue case, which was accessible to anyone in the room, containing a usable amount of a white crystal substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
When an officer went into the motel room that Chavez stays at with his eleven and nine year old children, police say the floor was covered in so much clutter that you couldn’t see the floor. Police also noted an overwhelming odor of trash and cat urine.
Chavez was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and two counts of child abuse. The Department of Child Safety took custody of Chavez’s children.
