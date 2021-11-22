A California resident with a prior arson conviction was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fire reported in Big River.
The fire was reported at about 5:15 a.m., prompting a response from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies and Parker Dam officials. Deputies found multiple fires at the location when they arrived, and CRIT Fire Department officials extinguished the blaze before deputies began their investigation into the possible arson.
Deputies didn’t specify which building burned in the alleged arson, but a Google Maps Street View search showed several homes in the general area where the fires occurred.
As result of that investigation, deputies arrested 49-year-old Shiloh Orendorff, who was as of last week serving probation for a previous arson conviction. Deputies transported Orendorff to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office’s Colorado River Station Jail, where she was held without bond.
Anyone with information about the alleged arson is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office at 760-326-9200, or to call anonymously at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.