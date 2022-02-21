The Lake Havasu City Council will get its first look at plans to build a 136 unit residential community of manufactured houses just south of The Shops at Lake Havasu on Tuesday as it considers a request to amend the future land use map in Havasu’s general plan.
Redlands, California-based developer Yenomom Havasu is requesting the minor amendment to the future land use map which, if approved, would be the first step towards approval of the proposed “Yellow Bell Villas.” The residential development would be built on 17.91 acres located at 40 Retail Centre Blvd., which is west of Home Depot and just south of The Shops entrance off Retail Centre by Dillard’s. The property is currently designated as “employment” on the city’s land use map, but Yenomom Havasu is requesting that it be changed to “medium density residential.”
If the amendment is approved by council during its meeting on Tuesday, that would allow the developer to request a residential zoning for the property which is currently zoned as general commercial.
The planning and zoning commission considered the request in January and voted 5-1 to recommend that the council approve the amendment.
Chris Stark with Yenomom Havasu told the commission in January that Yellow Bell Villas would be a gated community consisting largely of duplexes but with some single family homes. Each manufactured home would include two or three bedrooms and two bathrooms with between 700 and 900 square feet of living space. Each unit would also have a large 1,000 square foot garage. Stark said when set up as duplexes, the garages would share a wall, while the living spaces would be situated on opposite ends of the duplex.
Stark said buyers would own the home and garage, but rent the land. He said the Home Owners Association will manage all maintenance and upkeep of the property, which will include shared amenities such as recreational areas, walking paths, and dog parks.
Stark told the commission that the exact price of the homes has not been identified yet, but they are hoping to sell them at a price in the upper $200,000s or low $300,000s.
The lot at 40 Retail Centre Blvd. will soon be surrounded by storage unit developments planned to the north, south, and east of the proposed Yellow Bell Villas. Stark said his original plan for the property was also to build storage, but he told the commission that he decided to try to bring more residential housing to the area – saying he felt it would be a greater benefit to the city.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, or the proceedings can be viewed live on channel 4, or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
