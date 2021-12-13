The Lake Havasu City Council will consider requests by several potential developments in town, including a manufactured home development hoping to create 350-plus residential units and a new storage unit development on Sweetwater Avenue.
The council is scheduled to consider a minor amendment to the Future Land Use Map in the city’s general plan that would change 39.54 acres located between the start of Victoria Farms Road and Chenoweth Drive from an “employment” designation to “high density residential.” North American Assets is requesting the change, and says the company is planning to include between 350 to 400 manufactured housing units and RV spaces in a relatively low-cost development that would include shared amenities such as resort-style pools, pickleball and bocce ball courts, walking trails, a clubhouse and barbecues.
Waylon Gates with North American Assets told the Planning and Zoning Commission that the smallest manufactured units – a one bed, one bath 400 square foot unit – would costs about $100,000 while the largest manufactured homes with four bedrooms cost around $200,000. Residents would own the home and rent the property underneath. Gates said they are still working out rent prices but said the company is thinking it will be about $600 to $700 per month.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the minor amendment to the future land use map. If approved by council, the development would go back through the process to request a rezone in order for the plans to continue to move forward.
Storage on Sweetwater
The council will hold a separate public hearing to consider a requested rezone of 2.38 acres from its current Multiple Family/Planned Development into a General Commercial/Planned Development on lots 3204 and 3208 Sweetwater Avenue. The planned development would specifically allow for storage units to be built on the property. Havasu recently approved changes to the city’s development code that will not allow storage facilities in general commercial districts, unless they go through the planned development process like this one, and those changes are set to take effect in early 2022.
The storage facility would immediately east of the South Point Condominiums and across State Route 95 from Bashas’. The first phase of the project has already been completed with storage units on the other side of the condo development, and there are currently six storage unit developments between the condos stretching west to Candlewood Street.
The commission voted 4-2 to recommend approval of the rezone request in November.
Revisiting an
auctioned lot
The council will also consider a request to rezone five acres at 2972 Amigo Drive that was formerly owned by the city but sold at auction in 2018. The lot is currently zoned as “Public Lands and Facilities” and the owner is requesting to change it into a single-family residential district that would match the surrounding properties.
The property is an irregularly shaped lot between Amigo and Simitan drives. The applicant is requesting the rezone to allow them to sell a portion of the property on Amigo Drive to a neighboring property, then build a single family residence on the rest of the lot.
The planning and zoning commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the request.
Grant applications
As part of the consent agenda, the City Council will consider approving a pair of grant applications – one for the veterans treatment court and another for the fire department.
The Lake Havasu City and Kingman veterans treatment courts are seeking a $75,000 grant through the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services that would be used for treatment, drug testing, and continuous monitoring services that the veterans treatment courts use. The Lake Havasu City Veterans Treatment Court is currently using ADVS grant money for those programs that is set to expire on Dec. 31. The staff report says expanding the services to include the Kingman Veterans Treatment Court allows Havasu to apply for the grant again in 2022.
The council will also consider approving an application for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program – operated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to the staff report, the grant would be used to purchase “critically needed equipment and essential supplies.” In all, the grant would provide $288,387 of $320,430 in equipment purchases – the other $32,043 would be a required local match paid for by the city. That local match would need to be included in the budget for next fiscal year in order for the grant to be awarded.
Liquor licenses
The council will also consider recommending approval of liquor licenses for a pair of businesses.
Somewhere in Lake Havasu, a business located at 3557 Maricopa Avenue, is requesting a Series #12 restaurant Liquor License. Glitch Barcadium, at 44 Mulberry Avenue, is requesting a Series #7 beer and wine bar liquor license.
The council’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control, which makes the final determination on liquor license applications.
When, where, and how to watch
Today’s City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Residents can also watch the proceedings live on channel 4, or stream the meeting online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
