Several potential future neighbors of a planned 350-plus unit manufactured housing community at Chenoweth and Victoria Farms roads expressed concerns about the proposed development on Wednesday.
Plans for The Villages at Victoria Farms were up for another public hearing Wednesday as Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commissioners considered a rezone request from developer North American Assets, based in Havasu. The requested rezone would change nearly 40 acres located immediately northeast of Lowe’s - between Victoria Farms and Chenoweth roads - from its current mix of light industrial, industrial, and agricultural/preservation into a new manufactured home district.
The commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the request, with Commissioner Don Bergen casting the dissenting vote. The commission’s recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council, which will make a final decision on the rezone request at a future council meeting.
In late 2021, the commission and the City Council supported and approved an amendment to Havasu’s general plan to change the designation of the property from “employment” to “high density residential.”
Neighbors’ concerns
During the public comment period on Wednesday, a couple of neighbors of the property expressed concerns about The Villages at Victoria Farms potential impact on the area.
Steve Mint, President of the property owners association at Havasu RV Resort, said their community held a meeting to talk about the potential development and he wanted to provide feedback to the commission. Havasu RV Resort is located immediately north of the proposed manufactured housing development on the other side of Victoria Farms Road.
Mint said a general sentiment among many of the 397 property owners in the resort is “not in my backyard.”
“They understand the need for lower income residents here, but they are also concerned about what impact this will have long-term on the value of their property,” Mint said.
Commissioner Chad Nelson asked if the residents are aware of all of the uses that would currently be allowed on the property - with portions zoned as industrial and light industrial.
“You could have some very loud and noisy operations that could really affect property values there,” Nelson said.
“Effectively, this is a reduction in zoning,” added Chairman Jim Harris.
Ken Watkins, one of the owners of Bulldog Disposal and Recycling, said he is also against the rezone request. Watkins said Bulldog is the type of business that residential neighbors tend to complain about - which is why they moved to that area to begin with. But, if approved, Bulldog Disposal and Recycling would be right next to the new residential development.
“We are concerned residents will complain about us,” Watkins said. “We have been there 7 or 8 years now, but we are afraid about what is going to happen because of that.”
Harris said that because Bulldog was there first, residents should be aware of that when they purchase the property and any complaints about the business would be a moot point.
“I agree. I just wanted to get it on record,” Watkins said. “There is lots of noise in the area already. I really think we need to keep the area industrial to give opportunities for other companies to relocate here and keep that growth going.”
Waylon Gates, with North American Assets, agreed that the location will have a lot of potentially noisy neighbors including Bulldog, the airport, and a rock crushing business in the area, along with a vacant property zoned for industrial use that could bring more noise. But he said with the scarcity of available land, he feels this is the best area for the community.
“There is no other land in Lake Havasu City that is contiguous where we could do something like this,” Gates said. “We are running out of land on all ends. We believe that we need housing for people to work here. Otherwise none of the industrial space is going to make sense for anybody if they can’t have employees.”
Another concern of property owners in the resort is the additional traffic in the area. Mint noted that Victoria Farms Road is fairly narrow.
“There are a lot of vehicles that will be going in there,” Mint said. “So they must take into consideration the additional traffic and how it is going to impact the other people in the area.”
Gates responded that a traffic study will be required as plans for the manufactured housing development are finalized, and the impacts of additional traffic will be addressed through that process.
Mint also noted that part of the RV resort is in a floodplain, and property owners are concerned about how that will be affected as dirt is moved for the development.
Gates said the floodplain is also a concern for the developers, and they are working to address them. Gates said he recently learned that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has revised that particular floodplain, and the revisions should be published relatively soon. He said the new plain should be good news for the resort, and the developers are using the updated floodplain to make plans for their development.
“We are working with that new revision to make sure that our design will improve the flood characteristics of that whole area,” Gates said.
Mint said the final concern for residents in the resort is water. He noted that the resort and The Villages would both be on Epcor water.
“That is an issue,” Mint said. “We have concerns about the impact it is going to have to us with having enough water and water pressure. Epcor is a very difficult company to deal with and get responses from. So just a heads up on that.”
Gates noted that virtually any development on those lots - either residential or industrial - would likely require significant water infrastructure.
“Epcor claims that they have plenty of water for this,” he said. “In order for any development - industrial, residential, or whatever it may be - there needs to be water there.”
Commission discussion
Commissioner David Diaz said that there is sometimes a stigma associated with manufactured housing developments, but in his experience they can be nice places to live - if done right. He added that everything he has seen about The Villages at Victoria Farms tells him this development will be done right.
“This is exactly what we need here to try to alleviate the pressures of not having the type of properties or homes for our service workers in this town to have,” Diaz said. “We need some viable workforce housing and this helps us get to that point. Is it perfect? Probably not. But it is a step in the right direction.”
But Bergen said he opposed the rezone request because he doesn’t believe it will do enough to address workforce housing issues in the city.
“The city is getting filled up with part time residents. I think this would really be designed for more and more part-time residents,” he said. “I cannot go along with that.”
Nelson said Bergen’s concerns are valid. But he noted that the stated intention of the development is to support the workforce.
“I don’t know how the developers will mitigate that, but that is the intent of this project - to keep people here rather than attract new people,” Nelson said. “I’m hoping it will do its job. We don’t know what is going to happen, but that will be up to the developers to try to mitigate that.”
