Premiere Manufacturing, Inc is the latest of CEO Ryan Busnardo’s companies. He said his facility in Corona, California started out as a car dealership, but he closed that down in 2009 to start an off road race shop called Premiere Motorsports Group, Inc. He said the company also made drones under the name Premiere Multirotors, Inc. But Busnardo said Premiere Manufacturing, Inc. has proven far more profitable than any of his other companies, and is now his only focus.
Busnardo said he designed the original Nug Smasher about 5.5 years ago for personal use for medical marijuana. The machines were designed to remove the THC from the plant material using pressure and heat. Since then he has found that it works just as well for separating the CDB from hemp, extracting capsaicin from chilli peppers, producing essential oils for perfumes, and several other uses.
Premiere Manufacturing makes the machines almost entirely from scratch using raw materials, skilled labor, and CNC robotic assisted machines to create the production templates. He said they sell the machines worldwide to individuals, dispensaries, hemp farmers, medical research facilities and more.
Busnardo said his company sells all of its machines, and is not involved with processing any of the materials that its machines can be used for.
“The best way to imagine this is we make blenders, but we do not make margaritas,” Busnardo said. “That is what our customers do.”
The 101,135 square foot Kmart facility in Lake Havasu City would be the company’s second advanced manufacturing facility and would be significantly larger than the company’s current 65,000 square foot facility.
Along with adding production – Busnardo said he hopes to produce 1,200 units per day in Havasu once fully operational – Premiere Manufacturing also plans to move its company headquarters into town. So the Kmart building will also serve as office space for some of the 250 workers Busnardo said the company plans to employ at the facility within four years.
