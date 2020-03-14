The Chamber mixer scheduled for March 19 is canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Usually well-attended by approximately 200 people, the social gatherings are attended by members of the Lake Havasu City business community at a different location each month. The March event was set to take place at the Bradley Ford dealership.
In a letter to members, Chamber President Lisa Krueger said that the mixer was postponed at Bradley Ford until October.
“Due to the evolving health situation across the U.S. and the world, we are heeding the advice and guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state health specialists for some of our events and programs. As leaders of the community, we feel it is critical for the Havasu Chamber to take a high level of precaution when it comes to the health and well-being of our fellow business colleagues, friends and family,” Krueger wrote. “The CDC has cautioned that large groups, such as those that convene at networking events like mixers where more than 100 could gather, be postponed.”
She noted in Friday’s announcement that no other Chamber events or meetings were slated to be postponed or canceled.
