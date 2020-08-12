Last year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 10,700 reports regarding possible child sex trafficking – and according to the Center, one in six runaways last year were believed to be victims.
According to Lake Havasu City activist Daina Alvord, it’s a nonpartisan issue that deserves more local attention. This Saturday, Alvord is planning to join hundreds of others in a march through Downtown Havasu to raise awareness for the victims.
“It’s been going on for decades, and I’ve been passionate about the subject for years,” Alvord said. “When you talk about it, people think you’re crazy. But now, between Jeffrey Epstein and others in the news lately, it’s getting more attention. It’s a bipartisan issue – both sides can all unite on the front of our children.”
As of Wednesday, Alvord expected 175 Havasu residents to join the March. On the event’s Facebook page, “Protect Our Children,” about 600 more expressed interest in attending.
“It starts with raising awareness,” Alvord said. “We’re planning to start a foundation, and collect donations and supplies. Then we’ll find organizations that take down traffickers across the state and across the country.”
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, about 18% of runaways reported last year were believed to be victims of child sex trafficking. According to Connecticut-based nonprofit organization, Save the Children, about 27% of all human trafficking victims worldwide are children, and two out of every three child victims are girls.
“We want to make people aware of what’s happening,” Alvord said. “People can go to our Facebook page or come down to the march on Saturday.”
The march is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Smoketree Avenue. Alvord says participants are encouraged to wear blue, and bring signs for the event.
Alvord says that no permit was required for the march, so long as streets will not be blocked by participants. According to Alvord, officers will be present at the event.
