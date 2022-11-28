Kelli Ward

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, and Catholics for Trump Advisory Board member Jesse Romero attend a rally for President Donald Trump in 2020.

 Imagn

PHOENIX — Maricopa County is slapping back at allegations by the Attorney General’s Office that there were violations of state law in the handling of Election Day problems.

In a letter Sunday, Assistant County Attorney Tom Liddy rejected claims that the problems with printers at some polling places violated a constitutional requirement for elections to be “free and equal.”

(3) comments

Nice Try

Nana Nana boo boo...

Kevin Murphy

Pretty funny from a person who tried to overthrow an election and submitted fake electors essentially attempting to steal all the votes in Az.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Kevin, I agree! She’s the best that the Mohave County and State Republican Party can come up with to represent them. A shining star in their eyes. We’ll they can polish that turd as much as they want but it’s still a turd.

