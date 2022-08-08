The 2022 Primary Election was the first real-world opportunity to see how Mohave County fits into its new legislative and congressional districts following Arizona’s redistricting efforts last year.

Mohave County has a strangle hold on Legislative District 30, while Maricopa County is the largest power-base in Congressional District 9.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.