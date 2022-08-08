The 2022 Primary Election was the first real-world opportunity to see how Mohave County fits into its new legislative and congressional districts following Arizona’s redistricting efforts last year.
Mohave County has a strangle hold on Legislative District 30, while Maricopa County is the largest power-base in Congressional District 9.
Although the General Election is still a few months off, it seems safe to say that both districts will be reliably conservative until the next round of redistricting takes place after 2030. Neither the legislative district, nor the congressional district had any Democrats qualify for the ballot for any of the available seats in the state or federal legislatures in the 2022 election. Meanwhile, there were four Republicans in the race for US Congress, six for State Representative, and one for the State Senate.
While it appears Republicans will safely carry both districts moving forward, the 2022 primaries shed some light on the geographic breakdown of where the GOP votes are coming from in the new districts, and the differences in the level of support Republican candidates received in each county.
As of Monday, election results are still unofficial but the vast majority of ballots have been counted. According to the Secretary of State’s Office, Mohave County was reporting 99.68% of all votes counted on Monday with 98.37% counted in Maricopa County, 100% in La Paz County, 99.48% in Yavapai County, and 98.88% in Yuma County.
Congressional District 9
On Monday, a total of 101,304 votes were tallied in the Republican Primary Election for Congressional District 9. More than half of those votes – 51,542 (50.88%) – were cast in northwestern Maricopa County. Mohave County accounted for 37,567 votes (37.08%) in the GOP primary, followed by Yuma County’s 9,872 votes (9.74%), and La Paz County with 2,323 votes (2.29%).
But Maricopa County’s numbers advantage in the CD9 GOP primary may have been a little larger than simple population counts would suggest. According to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, there were a total of 55,992 Republican ballots with the CD9 race on them cast in Maricopa County, which is a voter turnout of 54.76%. Meanwhile, Mohave County’s most recent count shows 39,784 Republican ballots were cast during the 2022 primary with Republican voter turnout at 51.83% according to Mohave County.
Republican voters throughout CD9 widely agreed on which candidate to nominate as Rep. Paul Gosar received 66,874 votes – 66.01% – to run away with the party’s nomination. Gosar, whose listed address is in Bullhead City, beat his closest competition by more than 50% of the vote.
Gosar ended up with 60% of the CD9 votes cast in Maricopa County, but the six-term incumbent did even better elsewhere in the district. Gosar’s highest percentage came from Mohave County with 72.10% of the vote, followed closely by La Paz County and Yuma County where Gosar got 71.72% and 71.09%, respectively.
Randy Kutz of Waddell came in second with 13.04% of the vote district-wide, followed by Adam Morgan of Kingman with 12.26% and Sandra Dowling of Litchfield Park with 8.68%.
Outside of Gosar, Maricopa County leaned more towards its local candidates in the CD9 race with Kutz getting 18% of the vote (5% above his district average) and Dowling getting 10% (+1.5%). Morgan finished with 12% of the vote in Maricopa to match his district-wide average.
In Mohave County, those results were flipped with Morgan slightly outperforming his district-wide average in his home county with 13.81% of the votes (+1.6%) while Kutz came in third with 7.4% of the vote and Dowling finished with 6.7%.
Morgan and Kutz both received about 10 or 11% of the vote, followed by Dowling with about 7%, in both La Paz and Yuma counties.
Legislative District 30
As expected, Mohave County is the prohibitive power in Legislative District 30 with nearly 90% of the votes cast for LD30 in both the state senate and state representative Republican primaries.
This year’s race for the Senate was pretty straightforward with Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) being the only candidate on the ballot. Still, there were a total of 40,205 votes cast for the position district wide – including 35,656 (88.69%) from Mohave County. The next largest vote total came from La Paz County with 2,202 (5.48%), followed by Maricopa County with 1,827 votes (4.54%) and Yavapai County with 520 votes (1.29%).
The race for State Representative in LD30 had more total votes – each ballot was allowed to select up to two candidates – with 62,785 votes tallied as of Monday. But the breakdown by county is nearly identical to the district’s state senate race with 87.81% of the votes coming from Mohave County, 5.63% from La Paz, 5.11% from Maricopa, and 1.46% from Yavapai.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci led the way with 46.97% of all votes cast in the LD30 race, followed by John Gillette of Kingman, who appears to have secured the other nomination with 17.56% of the vote. Donna McCoy of Lake Havasu City finished in third place overall with 13.90% of the vote, followed by Marianna Salem of Kingman with 8.43%, Bill Hardt of Bullhead City with 7.00%, and Nohl Rosen of Wickenburg with 6.15% of the vote, district-wide.
All four counties in the new LD30 agreed on the top two candidates, both of whom will advance to the General Election as the GOP nominees.
Biasiucci had his best showing in his home district with 48.08% of all votes cast in Mohave County. The two-term incumbent also received 42.34% of the votes in Yavapai County, 41.79% in La Paz County, and 35% in Maricopa County. Meanwhile Gillette’s best showing was in Maricopa County where he received 20% of the vote, followed by Yavapai County with 19.69%, 17.46% in Mohave County, and 16.62% in La Paz County.
McCoy finished comfortably in third place in Mohave County with 12.24% of the vote and nearly matched Gillette in La Paz County with 16.25%. But McCoy finished in fourth place behind Rosen in both Maricopa County (12%) and Yavapai County (9.30%).
Rosen had his best showing in his home county of Maricopa where he received 15% of the vote to finish in third place. Rosen also finished third in Yavapai County with 14.22%, but he came in sixth of six in Mohave County with 4.67% of the vote and fifth in La Paz with 9.00%.
Marianne Salem finished in fourth place in Mohave County with 8.51%, she was fifth in Maricopa County (9%) and Yavapai County (7.99%), and sixth in La Paz County (8.47%).
William Hardt had his best showing in La Paz County where he finished in fourth place with 9.77% of the vote. Hardt finished fifth in Mohave County (6.81%) and was sixth in Maricopa County (9%) and Yavapai County (6.56%).
