With a ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in the works, a bill before the Arizona Legislature could potentially have the greatest impact on residents who have already been arrested, tried or convicted of marijuana possession.
The bill, known as HB 2017, would require all Arizona law enforcement agencies and courts to expunge any record of arrest, conviction or sentencing for Arizona residents who have ever been charged for possession of marijuana. The bill would apply only to residents arrested for possession of marijuana – those convicted of possession with the intent to illegally sell marijuana would not be affected by the statute.
Arizona Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, says such arrests and convictions have had an impact on residents disproportionate to the severity of the offense.
“We’re looking to allow people who have been convicted of simple cannabis possession to have their records destroyed,” Blanc said in an interview with Today’s News-Herald. “These records affect people’s ability to get loans, find housing or gain employment … There’s a real need to address the thousands of people whose opportunities are affected each year.”
If the bill were passed, the effort statewide to expunge such records would be a massive undertaking. According to Blanc, however, legislators have identified funding to assist Arizona courts with any extraneous costs associated with such a purge.
“We’re waiting for it to get its first read in the Legislature,” Blanc said. “This will go with several other bills to help people affected by simple convictions, for justice reform.”
