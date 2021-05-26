The Lake Havasu City Council cleared the way for a marijuana dispensary to operate at 200 London Bridge Road – located across Paseo Del Sol from the swap meet parking lot and across London Bridge Road from the Lake Havasu State Park’s special events entrance.
The council narrowly approved a request from property owner Dr. Jack Dunn to rezone the property from limited commercial into a general commercial/planned development that grants a couple exemptions to restrictions in City Code needed to allow a marijuana business to operate in that location. The council ultimately voted 4-3 to approve the request with Jeni Coke, Nancy Campbell, and David Lane casting the dissenting votes.
Although the use has been approved, there are no immediate plans for a dispensary to move into that location - even after the building is constructed. Mychal Gordon with Desert Land Group said the owners do not have a marijuana license currently, but the plan is for them to provide an option for one of the existing businesses in town to move to their planned facility once it is constructed. There are currently two dispensaries in town – Harvest HOC of Havasu and Farm Fresh.
“At this point in time they don’t control whether one of those locations move or not,” Gordon told the council. “But those conversations can’t really be had with one or both of those owners until we know that there is a viable location to move to.”
As part of the planned development, the applicant submitted a design plan for the property that includes a two-story building with multiple office suites for businesses. The first floor would be able to accommodate a dispensary and would have access to a drive through window as well.
Back in December, the council adopted zoning regulations for recreational marijuana that matched its existing regulations for medical marijuana. This is the first time that the new zoning regulations for recreational marijuana have been put to the test.
In Havasu marijuana dispensaries are allowed to operate in general commercial, or light industrial districts with additional separation requirements of at least 1,000 feet away from all other marijuana establishments, schools, and day care centers and at least 500 feet away from religious facilities and residential areas. Although the property already meets all of those requirements, it needed a planned development to grant exemptions from the 500 foot separation requirement for parks and establishments with a liquor license.
That has left few viable locations in Havasu for such businesses without going through the rezoning process which includes public hearings at the planning and zoning commission and the City Council. Dunn said prior to purchasing this property he had spent a couple years looking at the zoning regulations and development codes trying to find a place that meets all the requirements in City Code.
“We have looked for years to try to find a place that meets everything,” Dunn said. “So if there was a place like that we would have used it.”
Sheehy agreed that there are few, if any, available lots that currently meet all the zoning requirements in city code – but he said that was intentional.
“We wanted to be the most restrictive as possible and go through and basically have any applicant that was interested in this type of use to go through a PD – a planned development process,” Sheehy said. “So it would go through a very public process as these now legal businesses were making their way throughout our community.”
Campbell, who voted against the rezone request, said she isn’t a fan of this process. She argued that it creates a lot of headaches for the applicants who are trying to make business decisions without much clear direction.
“I, personally, hate this kind of process,” she said. “I love a nice clean protocol that is put into place and half of this wouldn’t be happening… Nobody knows what these guys are going through. What are they going to do, throw all this away, start over again, and hope that we all can agree? It is a really terrible process.”
Campbell said she would prefer to table this particular request in order to give the City Council time to hold public work sessions and revamp the restrictions surrounding zoning for recreational and medical marijuana businesses to provide more clear guidance for what the city will allow.
“It is time to talk to our constituents, it is time to talk to these businesses, it’s time to put a policy in place that makes sense,” Campbell said. “Make it so it is not so restrictive, because there is going to be more – plan on it. I don’t want to do this every single time.”
But Sheehy and councilmembers David Lane, Cameron Moses, and Jim Dolan all said that they appreciate being able to have more of a direct say on where such facilities are located in town. Sheehy pointed out that the public process gives citizens and neighbors a chance to give their views at multiple steps along the way – including during Tuesday’s public hearing when the council makes its final decision.
“We are having those conversations now,” he said. “That is how you have them – in this public process and in this public forum.”
About the exemptions
City Planner Luke Morris told the council that the property is located about 300 feet away from Lake Havasu State Park property – specifically the park’s special events entrance. Morris pointed out that access to the park in that area is limited to special events, and the main entrance is farther north on London Bridge Road. That area of the park also has fencing around the perimeter.
“Most of the special events that are housed or accessed through that event are catered mainly to adults – whether that be boat shows or Balloon Fest,” Gordon said. “Yes there are parents, there are families, there are people coming. But the park is not situated with playgrounds and uses that children would typically frequent.”
Morris also told the council that the property is within 150 feet of the Knights of Columbus, 275 feet of Hampton Inn, and 400 feet from the American Legion – all of which have active liquor licenses. Morris and Gordon both noted that the fraternal organization’s bars are for their members and not open to the general public, while the Hampton Inn bar is technically available to anyone but generally meant to serve hotel guests.
“It is in a bistro setting that is clearly set up for the hotel residents and their guests,” Gordon said. “You don’t see it marketed as a spot to go for a bar.”
Lane said he was against the rezone because of the location. He pointed out that the special events area in the state park hosts some of the biggest events in town, from boat shows to Balloon Fest. Meanwhile, he said the swap meet brings hundreds of people to the area every Sunday.
“This is right in the middle of our tourist area,” Lane said. “Obviously this type of a business is not geared towards the tourists – there is nowhere for tourists to legally use the product being sold there. You are only allowed to use it in your home. You can’t use it in your car, you can’t use it in public places, you can’t use it in the hotel, so none of the areas around there would be a legal location for you to be able to use this type of a product. This is our tourist area. We should have tourism related businesses in our tourist area… I just think it is the wrong location for this type of a business.”
Sheehy and Dolan both pointed out that, were this any other type of business this would just be a routine rezoning request.
“If we were just treating it as a business – a bar, a night club, retail or alcohol and beverage sales – they would all be able to do this. They would be able to do this with a drive through and we would have no say in any of this,” Dolan said. “It is because it is marijuana that it is coming before us for us to critique. We set it up this way so we can have that public comment, but keep in mind we are treating it differently because it is marijuana.”
Drive through
Campbell and several citizens who spoke during the public comment period said they were concerned about the drive through for a marijuana business and the potential traffic issues it could create.
Gordon said the window was designed to maximize the amount of space for cars to wait. He said depending on the placement of the window in the final designs there will be between 215 and 225 feet of stacking distance behind the window.
“This is, probably by far, the longest queuing line we have seen for a drive through in town,” Morris said.
Gordon also pointed out that the entrance to the drive through is in the parking lot that the businesses would share with the surrounding properties rather than on a city road or in an alleyway. He said a drive through for a marijuana dispensary likely wouldn’t get as backed up as some restaurant or coffee drive throughs in town.
Dunn told the council that generally a dispensary would get between 150 and 200 patients per day, and there aren’t particular times of the day that are always busy like there are for restaurants.
