The Lake Havasu City Council will consider a controversial rezoning request to allow a marijuana dispensary near the swap meet parking lot on London Bridge Road during its meeting on Tuesday.
The request would allow for a marijuana dispensary to operate on the property at 200 London Bridge Road by rezoning it from a Commercial 1 district to a Commercial 2 district with a planned development that would grant exemptions from current requirements in city code that stipulate a marijuana facility be placed more than 500 feet from parks and establishments with an active liquor license.
City staff has recommended approval of the request, but the Planning and Zoning Commission was split right down the middle when it considered the rezone at its meeting on April 21. The final vote taken by the commission ended in a 3-3 tie, which City Attorney Kelly Garry said technically means that the commission recommends denial of the request.
According to the development plans included in the request, owner Jack Dunn MD PLLC plans to use the 68-foot by 100-foot piece of property to construct a two-story building that would be able to accommodate a marijuana dispensary on the first floor, also accessible by a wrap-around drive through window. The building would include several other suites to accommodate other businesses.
The entrance to the building would be off of Paseo Del Sol Avenue, and the drive through would also exit onto Paseo Del Sol.
Realtor Jack Dunn, with Desert Land Group, said in April that his father’s company - Jack Dunn MD PLLC - does not have a license to sell or produce marijuana products. Rather the plan is to provide a space for one of the two existing dispensaries in Lake Havasu City a location with better parking and circulation. The owners of the property would simply serve as the landlords.
Dunn said in April that due to space constraints at the existing dispensaries – Farm Fresh and Harvest HOC of Lake Havasu – they believe that there is a need for a dispensary with more parking and circulation in town. Both dispensaries in Havasu opened as medical marijuana dispensaries only, but have expanded to offer recreational sales after voters passed an initiative to legalize pot use for people 21 and older during the 2020 election.
Troubles finding a location
Earlier this year the City Council adopted zoning regulations for recreational marijuana facilities at mirror the requirements already in place for medical marijuana. In short, a marijuana business can only operate in a C-2 or light industrial zone with a few additional separation requirements.
The property at 200 London Bridge Road already meets most of those separation requirements – such as a 1,000 foot separation for schools, daycare centers, and other marijuana establishments. It is also more than 500 feet away from any churches and residential areas, as required by city code.
But the property would need the planned development to exempt it from requirements that such facilities be more than 500 feet away from a park, and 500 feet away from an establishment with an active liquor license. The property is within 500 feet of Lake Havasu State Park’s special events entrance – which is typically closed – while the park’s main entrance is about a mile further up London Bridge Road. The property also sits within 500 feet of three establishments with an active liquor license. Two of those licenses belong to fraternal organizations, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion – which are not generally open to the public. The other license belongs to Hampton Inn which has a bar generally meant to serve its guests.
Mychal Gorden, with Desert Land Group, said the owners have searched throughout the city for a suitable location for a dispensary with better parking and access, but said such properties don’t exist due to all the additional separation restrictions. He said the site on London Bridge Road was selected because it came closest to meeting all the requirements in city code.
During the discussion in April Commissioners Don Bergen and Suzannah Ballard both voted against the proposal, saying they believe the city should follow the rules that are in place and that this type of development should occur where it is properly zoned.
Commissioners Jim Harris and Dan McGowan both supported the request saying that they felt comfortable that the owners did their due diligence in selecting a property. They argued that the active liquor licenses in the area are less of a concern because they don’t generally serve the public, and the area of state park within 500 feet typically blocks access with a gate and fence around the perimeter – except during special events.
The council will hold a public hearing to make a final decision on the rezone request during its meeting Tuesday, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at the police facility on 2360 N. McCulloch Boulevard. Members of the public will have an opportunity to comment on the request, and comments can also be submitted by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least one hour prior to the start of the meeting.
