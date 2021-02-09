After the Lake Havasu Marine Association’s largest annual fundraiser was canceled last year, organizers say a second cancellation this April could leave the group up the river without a paddle.
The 30th Annual Lake Havasu Boat Show is scheduled to take place April 9 through April 11, at Lake Havasu State Park. The organization has already submitted a permit application with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to serve liquor at the event – but convincing Arizona State Parks officials may be a bit more difficult.
According to Marine Association President Alan Oleson, there has been no word from State Parks about the fate of this year’s Boat Show. But after last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oleson hopes the agency will approve this year’s gathering. Although he remains optimistic, Marine Association members have already begun inquiring about other venues for this year’s boat show.
“I don’t know whether we’ll have permission,” Oleson said. “Right now the State Park isn’t allowing any events, but we’re seeing if they’ll allow us to do it.”
According to Oleson, last year’s cancellation struck a painful blow to the organization. The organization advocates for boaters’ rights with local, state and federal authorities. The Marine Association has also aided state officials in rendering boater registration at Havasu’s Motor Vehicle Division, and the organization’s volunteers routinely refill trash bag dispensers surrounding Lake Havasu’s shores. But those operations have suffered in the past year, Oleson said.
“(Last year’s cancellation) It hurt us really bad,” Oleson said this week. “We’ve needed our sponsors’ help to refill the trash bags. The rest of the work we do all year is going to come to a halt unless we find a way to make more money. We’re trying to figure out what else we might do.”
For now, the fate of this year’s vote remains in question. But according to Oleson, vendors as well as the boating public remain interested in what the show has to offer. The event typically draws thousands of Havasu residents and visitors to Windsor Beach each year, with hundreds of vendors displaying boats, accessories and merchandise every spring at Lake Havasu State Park.
“We’ve seen a lot of interest from people,” Oleson said. “They want to have this Boat Show. We’re hoping for an event as big as it normally is this year. And people are calling us, they’re interested, and others are saying they want to go.”
Mapping of the event, submitted to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors earlier this month, will be identical to plans laid in years past. Oleson says hand sanitizer stations and masking requirements will be planned for this year’s boat show, if it is permitted to proceed.
“It hurts to sit here and not be able to do anything, because of things that are out of our control,” Oleson said. “But that’s what every other organization is going through, too.”
Attempts to contact Arizona State Parks officials by email and telephone were unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.
