The Lake Havasu Marine Association is planning its first end-of-summer cleanup.
The association is looking for volunteers for the Saturday, Sept. 9 cleanup, especially those who own pontoons or Sea-Doos.
Those interested must register by Sept. 1 to receive the meal of their choice during the awards ceremony and raffle that will take place after the cleanup, starting around 3 p.m.
“Part of our mission is a commitment to clean water and beaches; it makes perfect sense that we take an active role to be sure that happens,” stated Rick Riegler, President and CEO of the Marine Association.
Elaine Cullen, a board member of the association, said they hope it will be an annual event and that it should be good.
According to a press release, the association recommends volunteers wear water shoes and gloves and pack snacks and drinks. Tools and trash bags will be provided.
Check-in for volunteers will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the event.
