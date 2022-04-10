Now that the world has moved on from the pandemic, the Lake Havasu Marine Association is planning on a grand return to the public eye in 2022.
After the coronavirus put a halt on many of the association’s activities such as the BLM fisheries and quagga mussels programs, new Marine Association President Rick Riegler says the nautical group is ready for a major revamp.
But before that can happen there are some things the Marine Association needs to address, Riegler says.
The biggest dilemma facing the Marine Association, according to Riegler, is an aging volunteering base.
“More and more of our volunteers who are typically retires are being confronted with either physical limitations or health issues and they just can’t get out and do what they used to do,” Riegler said. “They share our passion and vision, but they just aren’t capable anymore.”
Riegler says the Marine Association is looking for older volunteers who are just starting retirement but are still looking for ways to be a part of the Havasu community. Unlike other service organizations Riegler says volunteering with the Marine Association is more than just pouring drinks and raking tickets.
“If you’re going to be out on a boat and maneuvering buoys or landing a vessel on a beach or mooring it somewhere to take care of trash bags that is a little more demanding than just walking down the shirt with a trash bag and trash picker,” Riegler said.
One barrier that the association believes is keeping new volunteers from finding them is its website, Riegler said.
“Primarily right now we are focused on modernizing our website, making it relevant again since there is still information on there from 2019 and other outdated irrelevant information,” Riegler said.
Riegler says the group also wants to make it simpler for people to donate to the association online.
“(Online funding) has been absent on the site with the exception of a GoFundMe campaign that was run in the onset of covid,” Riegler said. “What we found out is that we were trying to raise funds through traditional methods that are effective but the volume isn’t there for what we need…we found that people would much rather give you a check than fill out their name and number on a raffle ticket.”
While the group is still waiting to get the go ahead from the BLM to resume programs on federal land, Riegler says the community can expect to see the Association at marine events like the IJSBA world finals, Jet Jam Racing and this weekend’s Lake Havasu Boat Show.
Meet the Rick Riegler
Rick Riegler took over the position of Marine Association President and CEO from Alan Oleson earlier this year. Riegler works as a senior loan officer with Mohave Mortgage.
Riegler only moved permanently to Lake Havasu in 2017 but his experience with this stretch of the Colorado River goes back to childhood.
“I grew up on the water,” Riegler said. “It was always part of our family vacation. Every year on either side of the Fourth of July holiday we would spend a week in Parker. So we grew up as the proverbial river rats.”
Riegler says it was during a houseboat trip in his early thirties that he decided he was going to retire in Havasu.
“We had an opportunity to get out of California and make that happen so we didn’t even hesitate…just bolted through the door,” Riegler said. “I love what this valley has to offer.”
Riegler has been involved in previous Marine Association programs including the 2018 effort to map Lake Havasu.
