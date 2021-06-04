Lake Havasu City residents might notice an increase in the number of veterans they see in town this weekend.
Over 20 Arizona Marine Corps League detachments from as far away as Tucson have gathered here in Havasu for their annual Convention of the Detachments meeting. The convention runs throughout the weekend and is being held at the Quality Inn.
Russ Mascari, the communications and public relations officer for the Havasu MCL detachment, says that this yearly meeting of all the detachments is a chance for senior officers to share ideas with one another about fundraising opportunities.
“Our mission is to help service members as they transition out of the services, but we also try to help vets with all types of things,” Mascari said. “We also try to help out in the community, recently we donated $1,000 to the Havasu Community Health Foundation, the Hospice of Havasu and the food bank.”
Even though the Marine Corps League is a non-profit organization, the covid pandemic still hit the organization hard.
“We all faced major setbacks this past year, just like businesses did,” Mascari said. “The hope for this weekend is to get back to where we were in the past.”
Detachments and MCL members started arriving in town yesterday but the convention officially kicked off this morning with a presenting of the colors ceremony and introduction from Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.