The local Lake Havasu City Marine Corps League detachment has partnered with a statewide veterans program to make sure that Arizona veterans receive the help they need and deserve.
Be Connected is a program first started in 2017 by the Arizona Coalition for Military Families as a suicide prevention program for veterans. Over the years Be Connected grew from a suicide prevention program to a program that helps veterans with a wide variety of problems so that it never gets to the point where a veteran feels they only have one option.
Local Marine Corps League member Russ Mascari is an official Be Connected Navigator. According to Mascari, a Navigator in Be Connected is someone who knows how to get help and can connect veterans to the resources they need.
“The assistance could be anything,” Mascari said. “It could be paying a bill, it could be fixing a car or it could be assistance with mental health or physical health. It could be any issue the veteran or the family member is feeling stressed about.”
As an example of how Be Connected helps veterans, Mascari mentioned how a Kingman based Navigator helped a struggling veteran with home repair.
“We had a situation in Bullhead City where a disabled Marine was living in a mobile home and the only running water was in the bathroom,” Mascari explained. “…It was too old for the city people to fund the repair so his appeal reached us. We put out a bid and found a veteran who donated the labor and re-plumbed the home for just a couple thousand dollars.”
While Be Connected Navigators can help with any range of problems, Mascari says the last two requests he has helped out with both had to do with housing.
“That is becoming one of the bigger problems for veterans,” Mascari said.
Mascari says that another goal of Be Connected it remove the perceived shame of asking for help.
“Often times (people) are reluctant to come forward,” Mascari said. “Whether it is out of embarrassment or fear of being stigmatized. We got to relax that population and make it so they feel comfortable to reach out when they are in trouble.”
Mascari says that any service member can reach out to him or Marine Corps League with problems they are having. Mascari can be contacted at russmascari@gmail.com or 928-733-8957.
