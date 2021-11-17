A U.S. Marine will have to pay big bucks for crashing into Lake Havasu City’s most famous landmark last year.
Adam Carpenter, who was a U.S. Marine stationed at Twentynine Palms military base, allegedly damaged several sections of railing on the 190-year-old London Bridge during a drunken driving incident on July 3, 2020. Carpenter, 32, has accepted a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors. Under the agreement, which was signed Monday, Carpenter will plead guilty to an undesignated felony count of criminal damage to property and one count of misdemeanor DUI.
According to police, Carpenter left a restaurant on The Island while intoxicated, and allegedly sideswiped at least one other driver while crossing the London Bridge. Carpenter’s pickup truck left the roadway, police said, before crashing through several sections of the bridge’s railing. According to the report, responding officers arrived to find the front end of Carpenter’s pickup truck hanging over the bridge’s edge, with Carpenter heavily intoxicated at the scene.
According to police, Carpenter was unable to complete field sobriety testing at the scene, and he was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Police say Carpenter’s blood-alcohol concentration was about 0.193% at the time of his arrest.
Carpenter is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Dec. 28 for judgment and sentencing.
