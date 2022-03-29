A second candidate for Lake Havasu City Council has secured his spot on the primary ballot as the deadline for candidates to submit their paperwork draws near.
Mark Curry, a Havasu resident who works in sales at Just 4 Fun Powersports, turned in his candidate packet last week according to the City Clerk’s office. Curry’s paperwork included a petition with a total of 679 signatures, which is enough to ensure that his name will appear on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot. In order to qualify for the ballot, a candidate for Havasu’s city council must obtain between 645 and 1,289 signatures.
Curry joins Planning and Zoning Commissioner David Diaz as the first two candidates who have submitted their paperwork. But more candidates are expected to join the race prior to Monday’s deadline for candidates to return their completed paperwork and petitions to the city clerk.
There are a total of three council seats up for election in 2022, in addition to the mayor’s office. In all, nine citizens expressed interest in running for the council by picking up a candidate packet earlier this year, while three citizens picked up packets to run for mayor. None of the candidates for mayor had submitted their paperwork to City Hall as of Tuesday.
