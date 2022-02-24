The longest personal watercraft endurance race in the world is returning to Lake Havasu City this weekend.
This Saturday at Crazy Horse Campgrounds, the 18th annual Mark Hahn 300 is scheduled to open its doors at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. According to Jim Russell, the president of DSM Events, 40 racing teams from all over the world are expected to compete in the 300 mile long endurance race.
The long distance race is named for legendary PWC racer Mark Hahn, who many credit with growing the popularity of the sport. Hahn died in a PWC race in 2004.
According to Russell, racers in the event are tasked with completing 30 10-mile laps around the lake but only one team will go the full 300 miles.
“The first one who finishes is the winner and then everybody completes the lap they are on,” Russell explained.
Along with being the world’s longest PWC endurance race, Russell also says the Mark Hahn race is the only event in the motorsports world with a Le Mans or a standing start.
“We line the racers up on the beach, their mechanics hold their watercraft in the water with the engines shut off, we play the national anthem and sometime in the next two minutes we fire a shotgun, the racers run to their boat and take off.”
The race is also different from other personal watercraft races in that everything a racer and their team does during the race, such as refueling, switching riders or mechanical repairs, is on the clock.
“It is truly a team event because everything is on race time,” Russell said. “It is like a NASCAR race.”
Like many of the other events that happen in Lake Havasu City, Russell says the Mark Hahn race attracts the biggest names in the watercraft industry from around the world.
“The international bragging rights for manufacturers and for racers is pretty much the biggest in the sport, right up there with the world titles,” Russell said.
Russell says that teams come from as far as Taiwan to compete in the Mark Hahn and that in previous years teams from France have won the event multiple times.
Russel says that members from the community can come watch the kick off the event this Saturday at 10 a.m. Spectators only need to pay for a Crazy Horse Campground day pass to get to the event.
