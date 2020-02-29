Mark Kelly spent $52,000 on Facebook and Google ads in six days leading up to President Donald Trump’s visit to Phoenix earlier this month.
Kelly ran a series of ads asking for contributions ahead of the president’s visit to the Valley that accounted for most of the money he spent on digital ads.
That same week, Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally spent $14,000 advertising on Facebook and Google. The majority of McSally’s ads focused on how Kelly’s campaign has more money than hers does. Kelly’s campaign has continued to outraise McSally every quarter of 2019.
Kelly is also outspending McSally. Since January, his campaign has spent $342,782 on Facebook and Google ads compared to McSally who has spent only $120,825, according to Acronym.
“The best is yet to come, send money,” Sen. Lindsey Graham says in a YouTube ad supporting McSally that the campaign has recently been running on Facebook.
The most recent polling in the race shows Kelly leading by nearly 7 percentage points.
Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate last year to replace Sen. Jon Kyl in the seat that the late John McCain was elected to. It will be her second Senate bid in two years, after losing to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in the 2018 elections.
Kelly is a former astronaut and is the co-founder of Giffords, a advocacy and research organization focused on gun violence prevention. He is the husband of former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who resigned in 2012 after being shot during a 2011 assassination attempt.
"...McSally’s ads focused on how Kelly’s campaign has more money than hers...". Ahh, poor baby, gonna go sit in the corner and suck her thumb.
