Summer storms are a’comin.
Wednesday marks the first day of the 2022 monsoon season in Arizona and according to the National Weather Service Las Vegas office, Lake Havasu City is expected to receive a similar amount of rain this year as it did last summer.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist, Chelsea Peters, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center in D.C. handles weather predictions beyond a seven day period for the organization.
Peters says the climate prediction center is predicting an equal opportunity of below normal precipitation, normal precipitation and above normal precipitation in Havasu during the monsoon season.
According to Peters “normal” rainfall in Lake Havasu City is about one inch. Last summer from July 1 to Sept. 30 the National Weather Service reported the Havasu area received .94 inches of rain.
Other parts of the state, however, are expected to see higher levels of rain.
“If you go further southeast there is a slight favor for above normal precipitation—particularly for south central Arizona” Peters said.
Peters says it is Lake Havasu City’s location that keeps it drier than most Arizona cities during the season.
“Because Lake Havasu City and the Colorado River Valley are on that western edge of a lot of the monsoon moisture—that is typically why the Tucson area and Phoenix area tend to get a better monsoon,” Peters said.
While the floodgates of monsoon season might not open here, Peters says that is no reason to ignore the other hazards of monsoon storms. One of the dangerous elements from the storms are wind, Peters says.
“With some of the stronger thunderstorms that develop potentially eclipsing 70, 80 or even higher miles per hour,” Peters said.
Peters says the weather service classifies these types of storms as microburst since they tend to happen in hyper local and small areas.
While the Lake Havasu area might not receive a ton of rain that doesn’t mean it is immune from flash flooding.
“We are out in the desert and a lot of our soil doesn’t retain the moisture--so everything just runs off,” Peters explained. “A lot of population areas tend to be built in those valleys and low lying areas where water just flows.”
Finally another hazard to be mindful of during monsoon season is lightning—even if it seems far away enough not to be a factor.
“You want to get out of any body of water if you hear or see thunder,” Peters said.
While locals can expect a mild monsoon season, Peters says they can expect a hot summer in Havasu. According to Peters, temperatures are expected to be higher than normal.
“There are definitely going to be warm heat waves throughout the summer as there always are,” Peters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.