A former Lake Havasu City resident accused in the death of his 2-year-old daughter has declined three potential plea agreements offered by prosecutors.
Ty W. Martin, 23, has awaited trial on charges of second degree murder since the accidental death of his daughter, Madison Martin, after she was left unattended in Martin’s vehicle this May. He appeared Friday afternoon in Mohave Superior Court for a change of plea hearing requested by Mohave County Legal Defender Ron Gilleo.
Although he may have been expected to accept a plea agreement offered by prosecutors in the case, Martin told the court he had no intention of entering a guilty plea as of Friday. Martin also expressed his desire to seek new legal representation in his case.
Martin appeared to contend with the accusation of murder at his hearing.
While he accepted responsibility for the unintentional death of Madison Martin, he said he would be unwilling to forfeit his right to have his case heard as of Friday’s hearing. He also expressed doubts as to Gilleo’s competence, and asked that Gilleo be replaced as his court-appointed attorney. At the hearing, Martin was represented by Deputy Legal Defender Elana Sears.
“I’m 23 years old,” Martin told Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle at the hearing. “I am 100 percent ignorant of the law in this matter. I am completely responsible for what happened to my daughter … but (Gilleo) has told me repeatedly that he is a ‘low-level’ attorney, and that he was handling a case that was out of his league.”
While Mohave County prosecutor Karolina Czaplinska did not object to Martin’s request for new representation, she spoke to Gilleo’s credit as an attorney.
“’Low-level’ is not an adjective I would use to describe Gilleo,” Czaplinska said. “I have no doubt he has been working very hard on this case … Ron has been practicing law for more than 20 years. He is certainly not ‘low-level’.”
Mohave Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle recognized Martin’s right to seek new legal representation if an irreconcilable conflict between Martin and Gilleo existed. Carlisle, however, wasn’t convinced.
“I’ve been practicing law since 1994,” Carlisle said. “I’m aware of Gilleo, and I know he’s practiced for at least the past 20 years. I know he’s handled all kind of cases, and he is in charge of the Legal Defender’s Office. With respect to the level of confidence I have in Gilleo, I have no concern he will be able to handle this kind of case.
“You don’t have to like your appointed attorney,” Carlisle said. “But I don’t find the defendant has established an irreconcilable conflict with his attorney. I’m confident Gilleo will be able to continue to provide you with competent legal representation.”
Carlisle denied Martin’s request for new legal representation at Friday’s hearing.
If Martin should be inclined to accept a plea agreement from prosecutors in the future, he will have an opportunity at his next hearing, to take place Jan. 27.
Martin is scheduled to stand trial Mar. 2 on charges of second degree murder. He remains in custody as of this weekend on $100,000 bond.
