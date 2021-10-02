Three years ago last week, local law enforcement officials met in Lake Havasu City alongside agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to announce multiple arrests made in an alleged human trafficking ring that took place in Havasu and Bullhead City.
Following the investigation, seven massage parlors were closed throughout Mohave County in 2018, and the owners of those businesses were arrested on charges ranging from human trafficking to keeping a house of prostitution. Of the four business owners allegedly at the center of the operation, none were ever tried.
Today’s News-Herald requested records from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which was central to the investigation – and whose agents may have ultimately been responsible for the collapse of criminal prosecution against the alleged perpetrators.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security website, public information requests may take as long as 111 days to process, if such requests prove to be complicated for agency records officials. The agency said last year that the Department of Homeland Security has received a growing number of information requests, which may have caused delays in processing such requests.
A Freedom of Information Act request by Today’s News-Herald with the Department of Homeland Security in reference to the case has now been pending for the past 20 months.
In December 2019, Today’s News-Herald requested documentation and information as to the identities of two federal agents involved in the investigation and documents describing departmental policy for Homeland Security investigators. Receipt of the request was acknowledged by Homeland Security officials last February, and in November, the agency informed Today’s News-Herald that the request was assigned to a FOIA analyst for review.
No updates have since been given by the agency, and the status of Today’s News-Herald’s request was cited as “Request for Documents Sent” as of Friday.
Today’s News-Herald requested assistance from U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly this June. According to statements by Kelly’s office last week, Homeland Security officials have yet to respond to an inquiry by the Senator’s office in the ongoing request for information.
Criminal prosecution in the case began three years ago last week, when Detectives from the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City Police Departments concluded a two-year investigation into the businesses. With the assistance of Department of Homeland Security agents, the owners of those businesses – three of which were located in Havasu – were arrested in connection to what DHS officials described as an “international criminal enterprise,” and two alleged victims of the enterprise were rescued.
The businesses were owned by Bullhead City residents Amanda Yamauchi, 47 and Dean Bassett, 53 and Yuqin Shu, 56; as well as Las Vegas resident Shui Mei Ching, 53. Each was accused in the operation, which in which Chinese women were allegedly coerced into performing sex acts at the seven massage parlors in exchange for U.S. currency.
The investigation began after law enforcement received complaints about several of the businesses, from as early as 2016. Yamauchi, Bassett, Shu and Ching were each charged with felony counts including keeping a house of prostitution, human trafficking, knowingly benefitting from human trafficking, money laundering, receiving the earnings of a prostitute, unlawfully obtaining labor or services and sex trafficking by coercion.
In December 2019, those charges were dismissed when the Department of Homeland Security informed Mohave County prosecutors that two federal agents central in the investigation – referred to in later police reports only as “Sergio” and “Arturo” – would not be made available by the department to testify.
Homeland Security documents in the investigation, provided to Today’s News-Herald through an anonymous source, showed that the agents worked undercover as “customers” at each of the massage parlors allegedly involved. Documents showed that during the course of “Sergio’s” and “Arturo’s” investigation, they paid as much as $160 at each business in exchange for sex acts performed by victims of the alleged human trafficking ring.
According to statements later given by the Department of Homeland Security, the agents violated departmental policy during their part of the investigation. Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts-O’Keefe said last April that the agents may have faced possible disciplinary action due to their alleged methods in the case. What disciplinary action was taken remained unknown as of Friday.
An email sent by Today’s News-Herald to the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigrations and Customs Enforcement FOIA office received no response as of Tuesday.
There are 10,600 licensed massage therapists in Arizona, according to state records, but Ching, Shu and Yamauchi are not among them. Even licensed therapists may still be held responsible for possible crimes committed in their businesses, however, under the oversight of the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy.
According to Doug Ducey, however, that oversight may have been lacking. On Friday, Ducey announced the immediate removal and replacement of all five of the board’s members. The decision followed a five-month investigation by the Arizona Republic into 100 accusations of reported sexual assault in massage parlors throughout the state – only about half of which resulted the alleged offenders’ licenses being revoked.
The board’s five new members include Lisa Lucchesi, a national human trafficking specialist and program manager for the Aetna healthcare company. Also added to the board will be Bailey DeRoest, who is the co-director of the Sojourner Center – a program to assist the survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
DeRoest, who has worked for organizations in support of human trafficking and sexual assault victims for the past 18 years, spoke with Today’s News-Herald last week.
“Just the fact that the governor has made this a priority is a big step in the right direction,” DeRoest said. “He wants to have people on the board who have experience with this issue, and he wants the board to see through the lens of people who have knowledge of human trafficking and sexual assault. It’s something the governor is taking seriously.”
DeRoest admitted to being inexperienced in departmental procedure, however, and it may take time for her to become accustomed to the scope of her new position.
“I’ll be learning a whole lot over the next few weeks,” DeRoest said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.