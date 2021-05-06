Plans to reopen Mohave County’s senior centers this week have been scuttled as county health officials seek to recruit additional staff and volunteers.
According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, senior center residents still remain among the most susceptible to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even as confirmed coronavirus cases continue to decline, however, Burley says that caution remains a priority for the county where Mohave County seniors are involved.
“This is the one of the more vulnerable populations, and it’s one of the populations that we’re really trying to protect in that environment,” Burley said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
At its April 19 meeting, the county’s governing board voted to reopen the county’s senior centers by May 7. On Monday, the board voted to delay that reopening at Burley’s request.
The centers’ congregate meal program has been stalled since the pandemic began last March, with only delivery service available to homebound seniors. Burley said Monday that when the program reopens, a hybrid model of food service could also be provided to seniors, allowing residents to pick up meals at the facility rather than being required to dine in the center’s cafeteria.
“To offer this model, we have some positions that are vacant that we would need to fill,” Burley said. “We are also looking for volunteers. We have received some inquiries from individuals who are interested in volunteering in both the Lake Havasu area and Kingman … we need to train those individuals and get them on a schedule.”
But doing so would require more time than was allowed by the county’s previous May 7 deadline, Burley said.
Burley is now asking that reopenings be delayed until at least June 1 as more staff and volunteers are added to maintain safety and facilitate senior center meal programs.
